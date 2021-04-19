Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 99,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 196,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.