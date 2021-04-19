Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 285,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.