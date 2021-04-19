Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Splunk stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.08. 75,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,186. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,001 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.