Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

TIP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,108. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

