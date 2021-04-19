Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 172 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.34. 137,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.