Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Lam Research by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $643.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.73 and a 200-day moving average of $492.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.60.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

