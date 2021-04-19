Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $20.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $622.84. 38,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

