Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.00.

LRCX traded down $30.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $613.53. 99,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,732. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lam Research by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

