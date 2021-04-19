Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $508,259.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00288750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.17 or 0.00734956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.86 or 1.00994235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.05 or 0.00870079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

