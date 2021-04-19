LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $73.56 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

