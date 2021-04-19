Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 175.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

