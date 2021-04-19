Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $15.00 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

