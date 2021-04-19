Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.93.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $182.25 on Monday. Lear has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.