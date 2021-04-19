Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,846 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $78.69 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.