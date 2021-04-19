Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 301.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,318,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

