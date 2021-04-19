Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.