Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $342.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

