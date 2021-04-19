Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $192.94 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

