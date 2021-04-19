Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.