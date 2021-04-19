Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,281,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 141,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,618. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

