Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of LVHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,643. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

