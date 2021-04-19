Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.35.

LEN opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

