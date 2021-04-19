LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

