LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.86.

LGI Homes stock opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 118.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

