Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 43.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Life Storage by 50.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Life Storage by 87.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Life Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

