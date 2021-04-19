Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 784,540 shares.The stock last traded at $63.91 and had previously closed at $66.89.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -82.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

