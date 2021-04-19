Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.64

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 188684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

