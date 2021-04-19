Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $113.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,515.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.