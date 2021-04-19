Longbow Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Longbow Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $175.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $175.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

