Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loop Industries by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

LOOP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 151,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,960. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

