Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,800 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.