Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PDCE opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

