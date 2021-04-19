Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 115.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $194.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.