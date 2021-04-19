Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

