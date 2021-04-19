Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.32. 162,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $208.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

