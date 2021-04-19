LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,225 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.66 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

