LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,894 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 697,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $39,062,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PVH by 16.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $106.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

