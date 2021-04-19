LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,303 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

