LPL Financial LLC Buys 502 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IDCC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $74.20.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.