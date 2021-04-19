LPL Financial LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

