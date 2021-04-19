LPL Financial LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.