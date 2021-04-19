Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.09. 24,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.50 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

