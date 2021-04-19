Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMNX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

LMNX stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

