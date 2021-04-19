Lympo One Day Trading Volume Tops $543,680.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $543,680.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00637744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.47 or 0.06465134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040871 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.