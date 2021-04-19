Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.40

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

