Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

MPC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.34. 50,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,005. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

