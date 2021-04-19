Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

MMI opened at $37.61 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $256,572.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,252.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $806,070.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,292,486 shares in the company, valued at $507,097,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

