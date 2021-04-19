Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,799,040.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MKL stock opened at $1,214.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,045.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,526,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.