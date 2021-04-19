Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

MBII opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MBII shares. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

