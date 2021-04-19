Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $127.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,196. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

